Meet KESHFAMA: R&B/Afro-pop Artiste set to storm music scene

Joshua Nworah, popularly known as KESHFAMA is a modern Nigerian that is really interested in music and fashion.

Born in 1997, the Nigerian singer and songwriter infuses R&B into Afro-Pop with his distinct vocal texture. His musical influences include Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, DavidO, Beyonce and Rihanna.

Kesh spent his formative years in Ghana, which definitely shows up in his cool and calm persona. He attended secondary school in Accra before moving to Cyprus to further his studies.

Currently studying management and information systems in University, the well travelled Anambra native speaks Igbo, Twi, and some Turkish, taking to languages like a sponge to water.

His other passions include family, basketball and helping the less privileged in the society.

Inspired by a seemingly random mix of local and international artists, Keshfama is determined to establish his sonic range, and make his mark on the Nigerian industry.

His relationship with music started in secondary school, when one of the seniors would allow him to frequently hangout outside the studio. Keshfama described those studio rat days as “a special time”.

Keshfama will be introducing himself to the audience on Friday, October 6, 2020 with the release of his new single titled “WESTSYDE”.

In a chat, he noted that his goals as a fast rising artiste include; “To establish meaningful traction in the Nigerian space, establish a footprint in the fashion world, collaborate with the biggest artists in the continent and to tour the world.”

