Meet Juliet Goodman, Top excellence beauty entrepreneur

Juliet Goodman, Nigeria’s driving magnificence business visionary changing the substance of the excellence and skin health management business.

In the realm of excellence and health, there is a gigantic developing enthusiasm for items and administrations that commend the substance of Africa’s novel common assets and fixings, while simultaneously tackling customary aptitudes and most recent information in the magnificence and wellbeing industry.

Top excellence beauty entrepreneur, Juliet Goodman, is a youthful energetic beautician who has transformed the skin health management business into a gainful endeavor.

She is the author of the exceptional excellence brand 1303 Organic Therapy, which has immediately become a favored brand for Nigerian ladies home and abroad.

Juliet clarifies that her enthusiasm for the magnificence and wellbeing industry was conceived out of the longing to put a grin on the essences of each excellence devotee, bringing back their certainty and making space for self-esteem. She accepts that all skin tones are perfectly made and can be appropriately sustained with her astounding scope of healthy skincare products.

“I started way back in school,” she explained. “After school, I got married and needed to establish my own business. In my quest to fulfil my passion for making people happy, I decided to go into skincare formulations, because through skincare products the needs and beauty goals of people are met and they are happy once they’re getting value for their money.

Also, I was dark-skinned and I needed something to make my skin pop, so I kept trying a range of products that resulted negatively in skin discolouration. So I resorted to finding something that would enhance my skin whilst at the same time maintain my skin tone. This was what motivated me to go into the formulation of skincare products that work for all types of skin – dark skin, light skin, etc.

“I am the first skincare therapist to bring about the idea that skincare products should be natural and almost edible because I make my products with so much love, and giving them body milk like whitening, lightening, and chocolate body milks,” she narrated.

Juliet also shared insights about some of the major skin problems faced by almost everyone, citing Acne, stretch marks and hyperpigmentation. She also explains how these skin problems affect individuals and how her brand is helping people manage their skincare needs.

“For acne, it can be caused by several factors ranging from hormonal imbalance, hereditary, dirty environment, oily skin and not using the right products. I would say my brand has been able to help every person win their confidence and fight against acne issues.

We formulate good skincare products ranging from cleansing, toning, rejuvenating and moisturizing products. We know the exact formulation to help tackle your acne problems and we keep enhancing our products and services to make sure we give the best. We have so many reviews from clients who have used our acne product and are well pleased with the results.

“Stretch marks: Stretch mark happens as a result of skin stretch, stress level on the skin and even the cortisone level of the skin. A cortisone level is a hormone produced by the adrenal glands which weaken the elastic fibres of the skin resulting in stretches.

Stretch marks can also be caused by using Cortiosteriod medication for skin itching and blisters. Losing and adding weight can also cause stretch marks, especially being over-weighted or obsessed. After extensive research on the causes of stretch marks, we came up with a good formulation that helps in clearing off stretch marks.

“Hyperpigmentation: This is a tensed topic but I can tell you for sure that we have produced the best product for skin hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation is caused by excess production of melanin. Melanin is a natural pigment of the skin but some factors can excessively increase its production, like the hormonal imbalance.

This is a major worry for most people because of the environment and oxidative stress around us. We have also created good formulation for hyperpigmentation which will help balance your melanin production and guarantee an even-toned skin. I can literally tell you I work very hard to make these products for the love of good skincare products and the love of good skin.”

Juliet has so many achievements to show for her hard work and commitment to providing quality products. Her beauty brand, 1303 Organic Therapy boasts of a complete line of lifestyle and skin care products that enhance confidence and inner peace for Nigerian and by extension, African women. Her brand is also recognised for practicable help tips that educate people on how to get the best out of their beauty products.

Juliet is a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). She hails from Anambra State but grew up in Lagos where she attended Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School and Jubril Martins Grammar School. She is happily married and blessed with two kids.

VANGUARD

