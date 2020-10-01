Media firm celebrates Sickle cell people

Kindly Share This Story:

In an effort to recognize and celebrate people living with sickle cell anemia, a local radio, Cool FM in conjuction with a radio personality, Do2dtun, recently came together to celebrate the warriors living with sickle cell with an event tagged ” A Date With A Warrior “.

This was held on the September 26, 2020 to commemorate the global Sickle-cell awareness month in Lagos.

The project “A DATE WITH A WARRIOR” put together with the support of the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Serge Noujaim was set up by the organisers to help focus attention on the need and importance of researching, understanding and identifying with the challenges of people living with sickle cell disease in the society.

Sergio in a statement at the event noted that the project is to pass across the message that people living with sickle cell are warriors just like everyone of us. According to him, ” Putting together this event with Do2dtun is Cool FM’s way of letting the warriors know that we see them, we identify with them and we love them,” says Sergio.

The warriors were celebrated and treated to an unforgettable evening of fine dining, games and rare opportunity to meet with some of the Nigerian celebrities, such as Tiwa savage, Teni the entertainer and Toke Makinwa, among others who took out time to mingle and thrill the warriors with their presence, affection and gifts.

Speaking at the event, Triumph “Tyrone” Grandeur, Programs manager for Cool FM, spoke on the importance of events like these and the need for the warriors to be celebrated. “These wonderful people fight battles that we could never understand. Despite all they go through, they work so hard and deserve to be treated the same as others. They can deliver on that job, they can get the task done, they are just like you and I,” said Triumph “Tyrone” Grandeur.

Do2dtun, who is very passionate about helping people living with the sickle cell anemia thought that it was time to have fun with the warriors and not just talk about the pain. In his own words, “I feel the need to have a good time with my friends because we are all warriors. I’m grateful to Cool FM for partnering with me on this,” he said.

