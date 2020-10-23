Kindly Share This Story:

Urges Prominent Celebrities to Negotiate with FG

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Former Senate Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South has urged Ministers, heads of Departments and Agencies, MDAs to ensure effective and efficient monitoring of President Muhammadu Buhari’s poverty reduction measures that were promised protesters against the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and bad governance.

Ndume who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army has called on the National Assembly to carry out effective oversight functions for full implementation of the Government’s measures and to ensure that they get to the people.

He particularly called Ministries of Youths and Sports, and Humanitarian Affairs Ministries to ensure that funds earmarked for youth empowerment are fully deployed for that purpose, just as he stressed that with billions already budgeted for youth empowerment and more to come in the budget currently being considered by the National Assembly, there was no reason for people to complain.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Ndume said that with billions already budgeted for youth empowerment with some key demands of the protesters dwelling on youth unemployment will be addressed, just as he also challenged the youths on the implementation of intervention programmes that the government had put in place to address youths unemployment.

According to him, the speech was well packaged in such a way that it addressed all the salient issues agitating the minds of Nigerians especially the youths, just as he has also commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari, for heeding the advice to address the nation, adding, “The speech was well packaged in such a way that it addressed all the salient issues agitating the minds of Nigerians especially the youths.”

Ndume who called on the National Assembly to expedite action in making sure that adequate compensation for the victims of police brutality was included in the 2021 National Budget, however called on prominent celebrities who took part in the last #EndSARS peaceful protests before it was hijacked by hoodlums, to represent the youths and negotiate with the Federal Government as a way of resolving the ongoing crisis.

The former Senate Leader who urged the EndSARS protesters to suspend their actions on the streets to prevent hoodlums from further looting asked the youths to organise themselves in such a way that would ensure that government implements all their five-point demands and other programmes announced for them by the President.

Ndume who appealed to the President to as a matter of urgency, raise a panel to dialogue with the celebrities who would present the demands of the youths so that government would implement them, commended the President for meeting with the former heads of state and urged the statesmen to also dialogue with their youths in their various geopolitical zones.

Vanguard

