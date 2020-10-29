Massive destruction: Lagos APC blasts PDP over N1trn estimated cost for rebuilding

The PDP disagreed with Sanwo-Olu and the ruling APC in a statement in Lagos by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani.

Recall, PDP in Lagos, on Monday faulted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s alleged claim that it will take N1 trillion to restore all properties and facilities destroyed by hoodlums during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the state.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos has flayed the challenge by the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state on estimated N1trillion required to restore the massive destruction of public properties, utilities and investments unleashed on state during the recent mayhem.

Gani accused the Sanwo-Olu-led APC government of “dishonesty and extortionate tendency.”

Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Seye Oladejo. In a statement, cautioned PDP to be guided at this period saying, “it is insensitive time to play idle politics with an incident that has thrown the entire state into mourning as a result of avoidable loss of lives and properties.’

The statement read in part, ” For starters, this remains an inappropriate and insensitive time to play idle politics with an incident that has thrown the entire state into mourning as a result of avoidable loss of lives and properties.

“We, as a responsible and responsive party , commiserate with the good people and government of our state.

While not preempting the findings of the commission of enquiry already set up, we condemn all acts of omission or commission that might have directly or indirectly contributed to this national tragedy.”

APC commended Sanwo-Olu for swift and decisive response to the unfortunate incidents, noting that the statewide tour enabled the state government to have an inventory of the monumental destruction which set the state back by decades.

According to APC, the long list of destroyed public and private properties in Lagos state, to list a few, include: Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government secretariat; Palace of the Oba of Lagos; Lagos High Court, Igbosere; Oyingbo BRT terminus; Ojodu Berger BRT terminus; Vehicle Inspection Office, Ojodu Berger; Lagos State Public Works Corporation, Ojodu Berger; Lagos City Hall and Circle Mall, Lekki; numerous luxury shops in Surulere, The Nation Newspaper, TVC and Shoprite Lekki.”

“The transport sector lost 27 of the BRT vehicles that cost $200,000 each, while 57 of them cost $100,000 each, all totalling about N3.9 billion.”

According to APC, the police, the 25 stations burnt in Lagos, include: Orile, Amukoko, Layeni, Ilasamaja, Ikotun, Ajah, Igando, Elemoro, Makinde, Onipanu, Ebute Ero, Pen-Cinema, Isokoko, Alade, Cele, Igbo Elerin, Shibiri, Gbagada, Onilekere, Makoko, Daleko, Asahun, Makinyo, Amuwo-Odofin, Anti-Kidnapping, Surulere.

Other police stations that were vandalised but not burnt, include: Ojo, Ojodu, Mowo, PPL and Morogbo.

APC continued: “This is apart from personal losses incurred by innocent members of the public.

“We opine that the estimate could at the end of the day be found to be hasty and conservative with a careful consideration of the present cost of reconstruction, revamping and regeneration of these public utilities.

“We find it distasteful that the opposition PDP would rather mindlessly condemn and contest a mere estimate to restore our state as soon as possible.

“PDP in Lagos, after two decades in opposition, ought to have developed a template for responsible opposition.

“It’s also germane to gauge the mood of the people before mocking the dead and the wanton losses. Our people deserve emphathy and understanding from all and sundry.”

The APC therefore, called on the Federal Government “to come to the aid of Lagos state at a trying time like this to successfully re-build and restore our dear state in a record time.

“We also want to join our voice to the call by other well-meaning Nigerians on the need for state police to forestall such incidents in future.”

APC also urged residents to rally round “our government, embrace unconditional peace and commence the process of far reaching healing.”