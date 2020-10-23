March4Nigeria: Military remains heroes of our democracy – Nigerian youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Some well-meaning Nigerian youths under the hashtag #March4Nigeria have hailed the Nigerian Army as the heroes of the nation’s democracy for rising up to the occasion amidst vested interests.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on Saturday in Abuja, respected youth activist, Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu said Nigeria would have slipped into anarchy resulting from the EndSARS protests if not for the timely intervention of the military.

According to Matazu, Nigerians should “use the events of the past days to reflect deeply on the efforts of the Nigerian Military towards ensuring that Nigeria remains one indivisible and robust entity”.

He, however, apologised to the troops for the scathing attacks and propaganda on its efforts at restoring law and order in parts of the country.

Matazu, therefore, applauded the courage and professionalism displayed by troops, which according to him is ” indicative of its unalloyed commitment to ensuring that those against the interest of Nigeria do not have their way”.

He warned those spreading falsehood against the army to desist from such despicable enterprise in the overall interest of peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

