Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Man United should have made Kane priority over Sancho ― Rooney

On 3:51 pmIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Man United should have made Kane priority over Sancho ― Rooney
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Harry Kane of England and Jadon Sancho of England celebrate after Jesse Lingard of England scores their team’s first goal during the UEFA Nations League A group four match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on November 18, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has questioned Manchester United’s “odd” approach of making Jadon Sancho their number one transfer target rather than Harry Kane.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted Sancho will not be sold before the transfer window closes on Monday.

United have been unwilling to meet the Bundesliga club’s €120million (£108m) asking price for the England winger, so the 20-year-old is set to remain in Germany.

ALSO READ: No more patrol, roadblocks, traffic checks, stop and search – IGP instructs FSARS

It emerged this weekend that United are closing in on signing former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Rooney believes they should have gone all in for Tottenham and England frontman Kane, who will face United in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Jadon Sancho is a top player, but I find it odd that he has been Manchester United’s transfer priority,” Rooney, who is United’s record goalscorer, said in his column for The Sunday Times.

“Why consider paying close to £100million for someone similar to the talent you’ve got already? United have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial and where would Sancho’s arrival leave Mason Greenwood, who plays in the same position and is of a similar age?

ALSO READ: Mali, Spain battle for Wolves winger Traore

“I’d rather put that £100million towards trying to get Harry Kane. Yes, getting Kane out of Tottenham would be difficult, maybe impossible, but United are a club who should always make an effort to sign the very best players and Kane is exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs, as is Erling Haaland, who United missed out on last year – a genuine number nine.

“A Kane or Haaland or someone like Robert Lewandowski would give Rashford and Martial someone to play off and freedom to roam into different areas, pick the ball up and try to beat men – without the burden of always having to score.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!