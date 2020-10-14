Man, 46, in court for alleged theft of electrical appliances worth N1m

Kindly Share This Story:

A 46-year-old man, Aremu Olayinka, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over an alleged theft of electrical appliances, valued at N1 million.

Olayinka, who is facing a count charge of theft, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Abdullahi Musa, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between February and March, at Makson International Hotel, Ajegunle area, Osogbo.

Musa said that the defendant stole three air conditioners, valued at N210,000, 18 units of ceiling fans, valued at N90,000 and a deep freezer, valued at N360,000.

”The defendant also stole one generator, valued at N150,000, three pumping machines, valued at N60, 000 and other items, all totalling N1 million, property of one Philip Ikechukwu,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 383 and punishable under Section 380(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. ll, Law of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Sulaiman Akano, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal term.

The Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Ajala, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million, with one surety in like sum.

Ajala said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments and passport-sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Dec. 8, for hearing.

