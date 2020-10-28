Man, 29, bags 6 months jail term for shop breaking, stealing

Kindly Share This Story:

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, on Wednesday, jailed a 29-year-old man, Adekunle Emmanuel, six months for shops breaking and stealing valuables worth N123, 500.

Emmanuel of no fixed address was convicted on a four-count charge of burglary and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr Dehinde Dipeolu, sentenced the convict, following his plea of guilty, to six months imprisonment on each of the four counts.

Dipeolu, however, ordered that the sentences should run concurrently.

The magistrate, also ordered that the convict should serve the jail term at the Oba Correctional Centre with hard labour.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Olu-Balogun Lawrence told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 12, 2019, at about 6:00 a.m at LCD Road, Panseke area of Abeokuta.

Lawrence said that the convict burgled into two shops belonging to one Mrs Akinwande Oluwabusayo, and Mrs Mesioye Folashade and stole a generator, a gas cylinder and one dozen of plastic chairs, all valued at N123, 500.

According to him, the convict broke into the shop of Oluwabusayo through the window and stole one Tiger Generator valued at N85, 000.

He also said that Emmanuel entered into the shop of Mrs Folashade, using a spare key and stole 5kg of gas cylinder valued at N8,500, with one dozen plastic chairs valued at N30,000.

Lawrence further explained that the convict was arrested by members of the community vigilance group.

The prosecutor told the court that the convict was interrogated and confessed to the offence.

He said the offences contravened Section 413(1) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Vanguard News

