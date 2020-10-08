Mallawa Dynasty in Zazzau has ruled out getting the throne – Barde

Kindly Share This Story:

…as new emir gets appointment letter

…Security heightens in Zaria

…Low celebration, tears of joy

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As officials of the Kaduna State Government presented letter of appointment to Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the new emir of Zazzau, a historian and leader of Ulamas in the Emirate, Idris Musa, Barden Malaman Zazzau has said that the appointment took many by surprise.

According to him, “the appointment of the new emir was a great fulfillment and joy to the Mallawa dynasty because prior to this development some people ruled out our dynasty.”

Musa, however, prayed for God to guide the new Emir to discharge his duty. It was rumoured that the ancestral family of the Rufai’s, also had a strong affinity to Mali.

Meanwhile, reports from Zaria were heartwarming, when the new Emir of Zazzau assumed office .

A major contender to the throne, who was seen by journalists, simply said “Almighty Allah gives leadership to who He likes.”

Alhaji Alhassan, a resident of Zazzau told journalists in Kaduna that

“The ancient city of Zaria remained very calm and quiet as the new Emir of Zazzau Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli assumed office. ”

“Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, Wazirin Zazzau accompanied the new Emir from his house to the palace around 2.00 PM on Wednesday .There was no jubilation and celebration in the city while team of security personnel were located at strategic locations across the city.”

READ ALSO:

“Heavy security personnel comprising of Military, Police and Vigilance Service cordoned the emir’s palace, while groups of people were seen at different places discussing over the appointment of the new Emir.”

“The Secretary to the State Government Malam Balarabe Abbas accompanied by Malam Jafaru Sani, Kaduna state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, State Commissioner of Police and other top government functionaries presented the letter of appointment to the new Emir.”

“The letter of appointment was presented to the emir at the inner chamber of palace at about 2.45pm and the event was closed to the public.

The king makers, emirate council members and some district heads paid their homage to the emir, an event that signified the commencement of the reign of 19th Emir of Zazzau.”

“Alhaji Ibrahim Jibril, Magayakin Zazzau, expressed joy and happiness over the appointment and solicited for support for the new emir for the development of the emirate council.”

“As the person I know very well, I expect him to be accommodating so that he will continue to hold the tenets of the late emir of Zazzau Alhaji Shehu Idris.”

Another resident, Malam Balarabe Tanko-Musa, said the appointment of the new emir was in line with the expectation of the people in the area and called on the people to remain calm and law abiding.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: