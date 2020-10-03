Breaking News
Translate

Mali inches closer to lifting of ECOWAS sanctions

On 12:24 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Mali coup: Bah Ndaw sworn in as civilian leader

Mali’s junta has removed a major obstacle to the lifting of ECOWAS sanctions.

On Thursday it took out a major prerogative devolved to their transition leader who is supposed to bring civilians back to power in the country.

The soldiers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18 have renounced that Colonel Assimi Goïta, can replace the civilian president in the transition.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Three White House reporters test positive, others quarantine

The junta here accedes to a primordial demand of the Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to lift the sanctions imposed on Mali on August 20, foremost among which is a commercial and financial embargo.

A representative of the ECOWAS in Mali, Hamidou Boly, indicated shortly before the confirmation of the concession that the sanctions could be lifted quickly.

ALSO READ: Barca deny holding Dembele talks with Man United

“Maybe in the hours or days to come, as soon as the charter is published, we will lift the sanctions,” he told UN radio in Mali, Mikado FM.

The junta analysts say is worried about the effect of the sanctions on a country in the grip of a deep economic slump,

The soldiers whose putsch ended months of political protest fueled by the exasperation of Malians pledged to return power to civilians after a transitional period of 18 months.

Africa News

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!