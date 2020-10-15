Just In: Makinde’s mother dies at 81

Kindly Share This Story:

…as APC commiserates family

By Adeola Badru

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has lost his mother, Mrs Abigail Makinde at the age of 81 years, just as he was celebrating the birthday of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who clocked 82 years.

An official statement by the Makinde’s family and signed by the Jagun Olubadan, Barr. Muyiwa Makinde indicated that the governor’s mother died in the early hours of Thursday, without any indication of sickness.

The statement added: “With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we announce the passing to the great beyond of our mother, Mrs. Abigail Makinde, who departed this world in the early hours of today, Thursday, October 15, 2020.”

“Though Mama gave no indication of any sickness, she slept peacefully in the Lord at the age of 81, in the early hours of the day at her Ibadan home, 7B, Oyeleke Street, Ikolaba, Ibadan.”

“While we appreciate the Almighty for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.”

“We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilizing force in the family, her community and especially Oyo State, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Engineer Seyi Makinde.”

“We sincerely appreciate the prayers and condolences of our numerous well-wishers.

May Mama’s soul rest peacefully with her maker.”

In its condolence message, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, described Gov. Makinde’s mother’s death as a rude shock to the people of the state.

APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, said: “On behalf of all the APC members in Oyo State, we send our condolences to the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Government and the Peoples Democratic Party, Oyo State Chapter(PDP).”

“The sad news of the transition to glory of Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde on Thursday, 15th October 2020, came as a rude shock to the people of Oyo State.”

“Surely, nobody wishes to lose his beloved parents, but we are consoled with the fact that she lived a good and worthy life.”

“We Pray for the forgiveness for the Soul deceased and also pray for divine support for all the children of the departed.”

“Finally, we pray that the soul of Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde enjoys blissful eternal rest,” APC prayed.

Meanwhile, Makinde had earlier described Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who just clocked 82 years, as a royal icon with exemplary leadership qualities.

He added that the Alaafin’s impact on the society has been immense, praying God to continue to grant the monarch good health to lead the people and to make more impact on Oyo Kingdom, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large.

The governor said: “On behalf of the Government and good people of Oyo State, I congratulate our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on his 82nd birthday.”

“Kabiyesi, we celebrate you as you mark another year of your eventful and impactful life.”

“You are a father and royal icon of exemplary conduct in our society. I join your family, well-wishers and numerous subjects to pray that God continues to enable you with wisdom and sound health and assure you more positive impacts on humanity, your domain, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole. Happy Birthday, Kabiyesi Iku Baba Yeye.”

