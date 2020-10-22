Maitland-Niles insists Arsenal players are behind Ozil

Kindly Share This Story:

Mesut Ozil still has the full backing of Arsenal’s players, despite the playmaker missing out on the Gunners’ 25-man Premier League squad, according to Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Ozil, who was not included in Arsenal’s Europa League squad, has also failed to secure a place in Mikel Arteta’s selection for the top-flight campaign.

The 32-year-old has not featured for Arsenal at all since March 7, despite having played in every game between then and Arteta’s appointment in December.

Ex-Real Madrid man Ozil, who did not agree to take a salary cut amid the coronavirus pandemic, believed his performances had been improving, an opinion which is supported by the fact that he created more chances per 90 minutes than any other Arsenal player last term.

Arteta said on Wednesday that Ozil did not do enough to force his way in, despite being given every opportunity to impress.

England international Maitland-Niles, meanwhile, insisted Ozil still has the full support of his team-mates despite the ongoing situation, with the playmaker’s contract up at the end of the season.

“The club’s behind Mesut, we’re a team, that’s always going to be the case until Mesut decides to make his decision and what he wants to do,” Maitland-Niles told a news conference ahead of Thursday’s clash with Rapid Vienna.

“Ultimately, we’re focused on the game for now. Then when we get back to the training ground we can talk about if he wants to go by as a team.

“We’re focused on the game as of now. And when we do finish the game and the three points are secured, then we can focus on going back to the training ground and solving the situation as a team.”

On the decision to omit Ozil, Maitland-Niles added: “That’s something you’re gonna have to ask the club.

“Us as players, we haven’t really thought about it much. We’ve literally been on the go the whole day. We’ve had our training session and took our flight here, so we haven’t had much time to sit down and process anything as a team.”

