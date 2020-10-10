Lord Have Mercy: Priest arrested for having threesome on altar

Kindly Share This Story:

An American priest was arrested for allegedly filming himself having sex with two dominatrices on the altar at his Catholic church in Louisana, a report said Thursday.

The priest, identified as the Rev. Travis Clark, was busted after a passerby saw the lights on later than usual on Sept. 30 and peeked inside Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River.

The unidentified witness saw the half-naked priest having sex with the two women, who were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots. The altar was also adorned with stage lighting, several sex toys, and a cellphone mounted on a tripod that was recording the act.

The witness took video footage of the unholy trinity, then called police.

Cops arrested Clark, along with his two altar servers, 41-year-old Mindy Dixon and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng, and booked them on obscenity charges.

The women reportedly told cops they were at the church to film “roleplay” with the priest. Cops determined everything that went on that night was consensual, but arrested the trio on the obscenity charges because they were in view of the public.

Nola.com added that Dixon, who is also an adult film actress, had posted on social media a day prior that she was traveling to the New Orleans area to meet up with another dominatrix to “defile a house of God.”

The archbishop of the New Orleans Archdiocese visited the church to perform a ritual that would restore the sanctity of the altar.

Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was suspended from the archdiocese after his arrest.

