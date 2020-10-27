Looting: We sold new generator worth N150,000 for N50,000 ― Suspect

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A suspect, who identified himself as Tunde Ogun said he was given N7,000 from the proceed of the sales of a new Thermocool generating set looted from the Secretariat of Ede-South Local Government in Osun State.

The generating set valued N175, 000, according to him was sold at N5000 by him and his conspirators.

Narrating how he got involved in the looting, spree, the bricklayer apprentice, said he was at the Secretariat area when the hoodlums arrived and he joined them because he was in need of money.

“I was not the one that broke into the office where the generator was kept, I only joined them to carry it out of the compound and find a buyer for it. I was given only N7,000 from the proceed and I used it to buy foodstuffs”, he said.

Another suspect was arrested in connection to the looting of a Phone store inside Osun Mall, Tajudeen Suliyah said she was at the mall by coincidence, as she was there to re-tint her hair when the hoodlums arrived.

The young lady, who claimed to be a runs girl admitted to picking two I-Phones dropped on the floor by the hoodlums, said she was tracked after inserting her sim into one of the phones and was arrested.

“I am a runs girl, I was at the mall to tint my hair when the hoodlums arrived and sincerely, I picked two I-Phones that were dropped on the floor. I was later arrested after the phone was tracked to my place”, she said.

Meanwhile, one Aishat Mutiu, a petrol attendant, was also paraded for allegedly sending information to a group on social media to attack Tuns Holdings International in Osogbo. But she claimed that she was sending the information innocently to an EndSARS group which she was added to by someone she recently met.

“I actually sent pictures of some people coming out of the firm with sack, believing it contains rice and other food items but I discovered it was flower when they pass through my working place. I didn’t join them to loot the firm, I only sent the information to the group”, she said.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie at the State Police Command headquarters in Osogbo, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Ajibola Hamzat said a total of 87 suspects were caught and their loot recovered as well.

While disclosing that the suspects would be arraigned before the courts as soon as police concludes investigation on the matter, he said police would be on the hunt of other suspects after the expiration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s 72 hours amnesty period, which, he said, expired Wednesday, October 28.

