Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Looting: Police arrest 144 suspects in Kwara

On 6:35 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kaduna curfew: Police will deal with persons disturbing peace — CP

The police command in Kwara has arrested 144 suspected hoodlums who disguised as #ENDSARS protesters and looted government and private property in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police Mr Kayode Egbetokun, said this while briefing newsmen at the police headquarters in Ilorin on Monday.

Also read: We don’t need bank insider to transfer money from victims’ phones ― suspects

Egbetokun said all the suspects were arrested with looted items in their possession adding that the command would ensure that all those who looted public and private property were apprehended and the stolen items recovered.

He said the police would continue to comb all parts of the state to arrest those involved in the criminal act.

According to him, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, will ensure no culprit is allowed to escape.

Egbetokun, therefore, advised those in possession of stolen items to willingly surrender them to the police.

“Whoever returns those items willingly, will be pardoned,” he said.

He, however, called on members of the public to assist the police by volunteering prompt and useful information.

According to him, the police will ensure that informants are adequately protected.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!