Looting COVID-19 palliatives: Spare us the boast, Afenifere blasts Zahra, Buhari’s daughter

We won't support willful destruction — Afenifere, Ohanaeze
By Dapo Akinrefon

 

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Sunday, lampooned Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, who absolved her father of being responsible for Nigeria’s problems.

 

Zahra, via her instagram page, had said that the warehouse invasion by hoodlums has vindicated her father.

“Now that people confirmed that Buhari distributed enough palliatives nationwide, it is clear Buhari is not our problem.”

 

But reacting to the Zahra’s remarks, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin urged the President’s daughter to spare Nigerians her boast and allow those who lost loved ones, during the last Tuesday’s shooting at Lekki tollgate, to mourn their dead.

 

Odumakin said: “It is too early for Buhari”s daughter to beat her chest on behalf of the father because the oppressed has e located where governors are hiding COVID-19 palliatives until an independent probe is done on the father and his warehouses searched.

 

 

“We are yet to forget that his minister was sharing foods to children in schools when they were at homes.

“The young lady should spare us the boast for now and let us mourn our dead.”

 

