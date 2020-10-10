Listen to the youths, disband SARS now ― CDD tells Buhari, IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, now, said the unit is beyond reforms.

Country Director, Idayat Hassan made this known in a statement on Saturday said the youths have spoken through the rampaging protest across the country against the police unit and deserve to be listened to.

The statement reads apart, “CDD West Africa unequivocally condemns the brutality, extortion, murder and rape that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has consistently inflicted on the Nigerian youth.

“We call for the immediate dissolution of SARS and for investigations and punitive action to be taken against offending officers.

“It is disheartening that the very individuals entrusted to protect us have become trigger happy, bloodthirsty extortionists. We call on the IGP of the police to take swift action to #ENDSARS.

“We call on President Muhammad Buhari, who has been silent on this issue to perform his responsibility as the leader of this country — and respond to the youth who constitute over 50% of the voting populace who elected him.

“The youth have spoken, and you must listen to them Inspector General of Police, Governors, Legislators, and President Buhari. #ENDSARS protests cannot be ignored. This is a democracy; there is ZERO room for police brutality.”

