Listen to Nigerians now and End Police Brutality – Label boss tells FG

By Victor Arjiromanus

Popular business tycoon and Record label boss, Yusuf Abdou, fondly called Ilabe, CEO, Doro-Music Group, has called on government to listen to the youths and meet their demands which is to end SARS and reform the Nigerian Police.

He said this at the height of the #EndSARS protest that is currently going on in almost all the states in Nigeria.

According to Illabe, ‘the killings and bloodshed need to stop. Every day, the police is being mentioned and blacklisted over killings of innocent people. All Nigerians need right now is the government to sincerely end this body called SARS and to reform the police for proper Policing, only then can Nigeria be safer for us’.

”Nigerians don’t feel safe anymore. I have children and I need to see them alive .I am always scared when any of my children tells me he is going out to play, who knows what happens next. This issue is a very serious one and those in power should listen to the youths and every other Nigerian’s cry to end SARS and reform the police’

‘Also, very importantly, the Nigerian Police needs to be taken care of properly. They really do great job, too, but they also need to be properly educated on their Job. The government has to look into this issues” he said.

Vanguard

