LGA boss charges Ughelli leaders to produce police’s missing AK47

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Leaders of Ughelli kingdom particularly the autonomous communities within and around Ughelli metropolis in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State have been charged with the task of producing the missing AK47 rifle belonging to a policeman killed during the height of the EndSARS protest in the town.

The slain policeman, corporal Stanley Etaga attached to the Ughelli ‘A’ Division police station, was killed at the Otovwodo axis of Ughelli while attempting to disperse the protesters who were trying to barricade the Ughelli axis of the East-West road.

The gun which had 25 rounds of ammunition as at the time it was snatched, is among the three AK47 rifles carted away by hoodlums in the last five days in three separate incidents in Ughelli North, Ethiope East and Okpe local government areas of the state.

Briefing newsmen at the end of a security council meeting held Monday at the office of the Ughelli North council chairman, Chief Godwin Adode hinted that the charge became imperative following fears of the gun being in wrong hands.

ALSO READ: EndSARS protest continues in Abuja with new twist

The meeting had in attendance Divisional Police Officers in all the police stations in Ughelli North, officers in charge of the Department of State Security, Special Intelligence Bureau, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, State chairman of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Monday Owhosiri as well as the President Generals of Ughelli, Agbarho, Agbarha-Otor and Uwheru.

Speaking on behalf of the police and the army authorities, the council boss warned that if the missing gun was left in the hands of hoodlums, it will lose danger to lives and properties in the area.

He also tasked the community leaders to take proper possession of their communal lands amidst the renewed influx of Fulani herdsmen into the area with a charge on them to unravel those harbouring armed herdsmen and criminals in their domains.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: