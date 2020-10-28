Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Electronic manufacturer, LG, has said it is set to expand heating, ventilation and air conditioning, HVAC, technology solutions business in the Middle East and Africa, .

The company said its aim is to grow regional presence with total integrated solutions centred on expertise and partnership.

Speaking at a virtual conference, Head of LG’s Air Solution business unit, Dr. Lee Kam-gyu, said LG’s brand philosophy to become a trusted partner in the region is based on the values of integration, expertise, and commitment as well as a new portfolio of air purification solution products for residential, office and commercial environments.

He said: “Most people may think of LG as a washing machine and refrigerator brand, but we provide solutions in many sectors that consumers don’t see.

“LG is constantly investing in capabilities to raise the trust of our customers and we will reinforce this commitment through better integrated solutions, expert insights and more dedicated support to become a trusted partner for HVAC in the region.”

He noted that LG is focusing on its three core values of integration, expertise and commitment.

Kam-gyu explained that LG has introduced products and solutions in the region that are designed to deliver the best technology.

He said: “For example, a new, ceiling-based DUAL Vane Cassette lineup boasts a powerful five-step air purification process that is seamlessly designed into the unit itself.

“With its new air purification-inclusive design, this advanced product delivers various airflow modes that are optimally customised for all spaces, delivering clean, filtered air to its indoor destination,” he added.

