LG Polls: Kano Emir sues for peaceful, violent free elections

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has on Wednesday sued for a peaceful and violent free election in the forthcoming local government election slated for January 16th, 2021 in the state.

The monarch made the call when he received the Chairman, Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka and his delegation who were at the palace to intimate him on the date of the elections.

Emir Bayero said election in the country has taken a dimension that seeks that the electoral umpire body rally for support of some critical stakeholders to ensure peaceful election.

According to him, “Political parties and those vying for different political positions should be of good conduct, avoid speeches and any act capable of inciting their supporters to violence.

“We call on all to work towards ensuring peaceful conduct of the election.

“Kano is known to be leading in all ramifications, it is leading other States in other spheres of life, hence there is the need for continues sensitization and enlightenment of the public for the need to have peaceful electoral process and avert anything that can cause a crisis,” Emir Bayero stated.

Earlier the KANSIEC Chairman, Professor Garba Ibrahim Sheka said they were at the palace to intimate the emir on the forthcoming election and to seek his Royal blessing as it kick-started it lined up activities with the visit to the palace.

