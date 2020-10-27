LG Polls: Ganduje inaugurates reconciliation committees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

As local governments election draws nearer in Kano state, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje constitutes Reconciliation Committees to look after how to reach consensus among aspiring candidates for local governments positions.

He inaugurated the committees at Government House, Kano, Sunday, in the presence of party leaders and elders, while assuring them that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would continue to develop the state in the face of the aftermath of COVID-19 challenges.

While calling on them to make sure that, aspirants engage in healthy political contest, he made it very clear that, they all have the right to contest for positions they want.

“All party members are equal to contest for all positions they are qualified for” Ganduje said.

The governor assured party leaders, elders and members that, APC is still intact and would continue to remain so in the state and the nation in general.

“The philosophy and manifesto of our party is people, people and people. A people oriented party,” he maintains.

He urged that aspirants should strive hard to reach consensus at both Ward and local government levels. That, according to him, would create more chances for the party to have an overwhelming victory at the polls. In the event consensus effort fails, then there would be no other option than to go to primary elections, he disclosed.

Out of the 5 Emirates, High Powered Reconciliation Committees, 4 have Eleven members including Chairman and Secretary, while one has 12 members including Chairman and Secretary.

Karaye Committee has Arch Aminu Abubakar Dabo as Chairman and Hon. Ibrahim Sarina as Secretary, with 9 members, Bichi Committee has former Deputy Governor Prof. Hafiz Abubakar as Chairman and Ahmed Sharif Adam as Secretary, with 9 other members.

While in Rano Committee, former Deputy Governor, Eng Abdullahi Tijjani Muhammad Gwarzo is the Chairman and Mukhtari Sale as Secretary, Kano Committee has Saluhu Sagir Takai, as Chairman and Hon. Ahmed Mohammed Speaker as Secretary, with 10 members and Gaya Committee has Bala Muhammad Gwagwarwa as Chairman and Shehu Maigari as Secretary, with 9 members.

Governor Ganduje reminded them about party supremacy and the need to work diligently for the continued strengthening of the party after polls, “Ours has always been genuine party structure and democratic principles. We must work together to take our party to much greater heights,” he concludes.

Vanguard News Nigeria

