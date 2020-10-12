Breaking News
Translate

LG polls: Abia APC rejects ABSIEC nominations fees

On 8:04 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

APC Caretaker C'ttee not seeking tenure extension, says memberBy Ugochukwu Alaribe

The All Progressives Congress, (APC), Abia State chapter, has rejected the N500,000 and N100,000 fees for chairmanship and councilorship nomination fees fixed by Abia State Independent Electoral commission, ABSIEC,for the December 18 council polls in the state.

Addressing party faithful in Umuomainta Mbawsi in Isiala Ngwa North council, State chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa who described the fees as outrageous, explained that the APC frowns at the N500,000.00 for LGA  polls and would go to  every length to challenge it.

Nwankpa warned that ABSIEC is not a revenue yielding agency but a service delivery one which is provided for in the state budget.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “look towards the party in Abia as lots of APC members that produced the President have become disillusioned and angry.

READ ALSO: Akeredolu’s re-election, proof of APC’s popularity – Abiru

He reiterated the resolve of the party to take over the Abia Government House, come 2023 and assured members that the party are going to be transparent in all it does in the state.

In his words,” The sensitization is to build your conscience on what it should be. Abia is not what it should be. We are talking about fair, proper and effective management of Abia resources.

“The party will not impose any candidate on members. There will be no imposition of candidates.”

In his speech, a former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Azubuike assured that the leadership of the party that APC has a formidable structure in Isialangwa North council area.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!