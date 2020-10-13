Breaking News
Translate

LG chairmanship aspirant escapes assassination in Abia

On 5:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

LG chairmanship aspirant escapes assassination in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A chairmanship aspirant in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government election in the December 18 polls in Abia state, Mr Paul Okpanku, has escaped assassination.

Okpanku, who is a former deputy chairman of Isiala Ngwa South council, is contesting on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He was said to have been trailed by the gunmen on his way home from a meeting.

Police sources told Vanguard that the yet to be identified gunmen overtook the aspirant as he turned off from the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway to his village.

“The gunmen appear to have trailed him from a distance without him being aware. They overtook him as he veered off from the expressway, shot at the front and passenger sides of his Toyota Sienna bus.

ALSO READ: Kano to conduct compulsory drug test for LG chairmen, councillor aspirants, workers

“It was a miraculous escape as the bullet did not hit him. The bus was riddled with bullets. The Police were alerted and came to his rescue.”

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, were unsuccessful as his line was unavailable.

However, a senior police officer at the Isiala Ngwa area confirmed the incident and added that investigation is ongoing to uncover those behind the act.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!