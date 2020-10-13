LG chairmanship aspirant escapes assassination in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

A chairmanship aspirant in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government election in the December 18 polls in Abia state, Mr Paul Okpanku, has escaped assassination.

Okpanku, who is a former deputy chairman of Isiala Ngwa South council, is contesting on the platform of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He was said to have been trailed by the gunmen on his way home from a meeting.

Police sources told Vanguard that the yet to be identified gunmen overtook the aspirant as he turned off from the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway to his village.

“The gunmen appear to have trailed him from a distance without him being aware. They overtook him as he veered off from the expressway, shot at the front and passenger sides of his Toyota Sienna bus.

“It was a miraculous escape as the bullet did not hit him. The bus was riddled with bullets. The Police were alerted and came to his rescue.”

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, were unsuccessful as his line was unavailable.

However, a senior police officer at the Isiala Ngwa area confirmed the incident and added that investigation is ongoing to uncover those behind the act.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: