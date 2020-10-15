Lexon Capital announces annual scholarship fund for women at Wavecrest College of Hospitality

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to support and improve the education of young women in Nigeria, Lexon Capital has announced the Lexon Capital Education Fund.

For Lexon Capital, gender parity is at the forefront of its philanthropy. The organisation will also announce a fund to support technical skills acquisition for non-graduates.

Lexon Capital’s annual scholarship fund will support the education of five young women for full-time programs at the Wavecrest College of Hospitality. The first recipients of this fund will commence from the 2020-2021 academic session.

Lexon Capital provides funding for infrastructure and real estate transactions. Recently, the organisation indicated interest in angel investments for the technology sector, particularly the fintech sector.

Mrs Ifeyinwa Umunnakwe-Okeke, Lexon Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, stated that the organisation’s decision to move into angel investments for start-ups is driven by its determination to empower the youth and offer opportunities for young people to succeed.

“Environmental, Social and Governance principles are at the heart of our business and ‘statistics show that empowering women increases the development of communities. We develop communities when we develop women.’

“Wavecrest College of Hospitality is a private monotechnic located in Lagos, Nigeria. The institution offers OND and HND programmes in Hotel and Catering Management. It continues to deliver world class training for Nigeria’s Hospitality sector workforce. In 2018, it received the Pyne Awards for the Best Institution for the Development of Women in Nigeria. The institution has produced over 2,500 graduates,” Mrs Umunnakwe-Okeke stated.

Lexon Capital’s Founder, Mrs Ifeyinwa Umunnakwe-Okeke has over 20 years of combined work experience in international corporate law, investment banking, and private equity.

She is a qualified solicitor in England & Wales and holds a Master’s degree in Finance, Regulation and Risk Management. Mrs. Umunnakwe-Okeke’s vast experience from her roles as a corporate lawyer in a top City law firm in London; an investment banker at IBTC in Nigeria and in private equity, has steered the growth of Lexon Capital in Nigeria’s challenging business terrain. She founded Lexon Capital in 2009 to meet a growing need for funding of infrastructure and real estate projects.

Regarding these scholarships, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Umunnakwe-Okeke says “We are excited about this new initiative and look forward to supporting Wavecrest College in its pursuit of excellence in the hospitality industry.”

Applicants are advised to apply for the Lexon Capital Annual Scholarships on the Wavecrest’s website.

