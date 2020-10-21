Lekki Toll Gate killings: Forces beyond control makes dark history – Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the Tuesday night killing of #EdnSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate as “the toughest night of our lives forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.”

Sanwo-Olu made the remark on his official Twitter handle in reaction to the dastardly act.

I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki .

It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.

READ ALSO:

There are currently 10)patients at the General Hospital,11 at Reddington, and four at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while Two are receiving intensive medical care, and another three patients have been discharged, and the state will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care whatsoever.

“As the Governor of Lagos state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the Federal Government to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives and livelihood of our residents.

“Furthermore, I will give a state broadcast in the morning.”

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: