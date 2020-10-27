Lekki Shooting: Nigerian Army acted within rules of engagement, professionalism required – Coalition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) says the Nigerian Army didn’t breach its rules of engagement at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos or anywhere in the country during the EndSARS protests.

According to the coalition, the troops acted in its usual professional manner and have been agents of stabilization, instrumental to restoration of peace.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice made this revelation in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Barrister Timothy Charles, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

As a followup to the army’s statement on Tuesday, the CTJ said it carried out a preliminary investigation to ascertain the actual state of things.

It said from the footages reviewed, the troops were captured firing blank rounds to the air that couldn’t have killed anyone.

The coalition admitted that the sole confirmed fatality from the Lekki Toll gate incident was as a result of blunt force trauma and not gunshot.

With these and other “overwhelming proof”, the CTJ concluded that there was no massacre as being portrayed by “anarchists”.

It, however, urged relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate key people among the protesters, adding that it is possible that they may have opened fire on their own members.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: