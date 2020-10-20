Lekki: Don’t kill us, we are harmless — #EndSARS protesters scream as sporadic gunshots continue (VIDEO)

#Lekki: Don’t kill us, we are armless — #EndSARS protesters scream as sporadic gunshots continue (VIDEO)
The CCTV cameras have also been reportedly disabled and power supply cut around the Lekki tollgate
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
#Lekki: Don’t kill us, we are armless — #EndSARS protesters scream as sporadic gunshots continue (VIDEO)
The CCTV cameras have also been reportedly disabled and power supply cut around the Lekki tollgate