Le Paris Group, Chima Anyaso Foundation donate borehole to Agbo Lodu in Abia (photos)

Tuesday 29th September 2020 was a historical day that will continue to remain evergreen in the minds of the people Agbo Lodu community in Bende Local Government of Abia State, as the founder and owner of Le Paris Group of Company, an Investor, PDP National Youths Ambassador and 2019 PDP Candidate Bende Federal Constituency, Dr Chima Anyaso built and donated a borehole to mark his 40th birthday.

This was done to solve the unavailability of a good source of drinking water and also to support the PDP grassroots government of Governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD.

Anyaso, the Igbere born political philanthropist returned home for his 40th birthday thanksgiving where he built and donated a house of worship to God in his Igbere country home called Bethel. The business guru and his management further gave away brand new vehicles, to ASMATA, CHIMA ANYASO FOUNDATION and individuals.

