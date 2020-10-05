Laycon joins #endSARS campaign, releases video against police brutality

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Latest millionaire and Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon, has joined his voice with those of other celebrities calling for the scrapping of SARS. Dropping a video he probably shot before his venture in the house, Laycon wondered who would protect the innocent citizens, when those who are supposed to protect, are killing the citizens.

“It’s painful that we have been singing the same song for years on police brutality yet no change is being recorded. I’m pained that lives are still being lost at the hands of those who should protect us. Am I next? #endSARSbrutality” Laycon pondered.

Olamilekan Agbeleshie popularly known as Laycon is the winner for this year’s edition of BBNaija, Lockdown Edition. Laycon before joining the house was a singer and a rapper who hails from Lagos.

At a tender age, Laycon began rapping and writing songs. In 2014, he was among the ten artists that performed at the 2014 Coke Studio University of Lagos event. He was also a top ten finalist of the 2017 MTV Base LSB challenge. Laycon signed to Fierce Nation record label in 2019. On 21 February 2019, he released a track, “Fierce” with Chinko Ekun and Reminisce, from his second EP Who Is Laycon?. He released another single “Senseless” on 28 August 2020.

