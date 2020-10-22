Breaking News
Lawmakers call for calm as EndSARS protest turns violent in Ondo State

The Ondo State House of Assembly has called for calm as the EndSARS protests by youths across the country turned violent in the state.

The Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oloyelogun, on Thursday in Akure entreated the protesters to embrace peace and allow the government to attend to their agitations.

He assured that the lawmakers sympathised with the protesters, but urged them to conduct themselves peacefully to facilitate prompt resolution of the issues.

Oloyelogun condemned Tuesday’s fracas at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos in which yet-to-be-verified reports alleged that soldiers opened fire on protesters.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the demands of the protesting youths to restore normalcy, arguing that “nothing can be achieved in an atmosphere devoid of peace.’’

He also advised all stakeholders to come to the roundtable to discuss issues involved and arrive at amicable ways of ending rights violations in the country.

Hoodlums who hijacked the protest had earlier set a police station, the APC and the PDP secretariats in Akure ablaze.

