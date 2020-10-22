Laser cameras, not CCTV removed at Lekki Tollgate ― Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Thursday said he never knew how the military protocols operate following killings of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, 20th October

“I don’t understand the protocols of the military; how they come out or what is their line or chain of duty but eventually they said to me they would come out and we’ve seen a quite number of them responding to a lot of those facilities but we could say after this effect, these buildings have been touched,” he said in an interview with Arise TV.

When asked to explain why CCTV at Lekki Toll Gate was removed before the dastardly act, he said:

“The cameras removed were not security cameras, it is a laser camera for cars; it picks tags for cars and plate numbers; it is not a security camera; it is an infrared camera; security cameras are still available and that is what we are using for our own investigation.

“They did the removal because of curfew. As regards the light LCC put off the light because of the curfew order issued by Lagos State Government. I have never spoken to the owner of the company (Tinubu’s son), I am very certain their decision was purely a corporate decision.

“I will not stop to continue to apologize to Lagosians. Is it possible to make CCTV footage public; Sanwo-Olu agreed to make the phone call public.”

