Lanre Olusola pens emotional tribute to MTN Nigeria’s Dola Bamgboye

Kindly Share This Story:

As a little boy, I saw the world through your eyes, felt the world through your kind heart and smile, heard about the world from the many stories you told me and the things you taught me.

You were my first true role model, you remained so all throughout your life and you will remain so for as long as I’m alive.

You taught me so much about life even at my very young age.

ALSO READ:

I watched your every move,

I listened to every conversation you had, I could predict your next steps,

when I lived with you way back then, I was like your shadow.

You always took your time with me and told me far more about my late father than anyone else cared to (Since I lost him when I was 2 years old).

You helped me find me

You epitomize HUMILITY

You have a heart of GOLD

You have the warmest SMILE

You exemplified living PEACEFULLY with all men

Thank you for GRACING my world and this world with the GIFT of YOU

“Egbon $” as I fondly call you, your LEGACY LIVES on.

Shalom

The Catalyst, Lanre Olusola.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: