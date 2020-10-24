Lalong orders fresh 24-hour curfew after invasion of palliative warehouses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following the renewed disturbances in the John/Bukuru metropolis in Plateau State, the State Governor. Simon Lalong has ordered a fresh 24hrs curfew in Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the State.

It would be recalled that warehouses were ransacked on Saturday morning as some residents cart away bags of grains donated according to the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as palliatives to the State.

Another palliative warehouse found in Jos See human beings!!! pic.twitter.com/FDVkhidBHw — Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) October 24, 2020

Angered by the development which came on the heels of Friday’s relaxation of an earlier 24hrs curfew imposed as the result of a breakdown of law and order in the areas, the Governor restated the restriction.

He said, “Fellow citizens of Plateau State, you will recall that I announced a 24-hour curfew in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas on 20th October 2020 in response to the disturbances that arose when hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests leading to the destruction of lives and properties. After an assessment of the situation, the curfew was relaxed from the hours of 6 am to 8 pm from yesterday 23rd October 2020.

“However today, some hoodlums broke into the warehouses where palliatives delivered to the State by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development last week were stored awaiting distribution and carted them away.

This looting has spread to other facilities and is gradually degenerating thereby threatening the peace and security of the State. To avoid further escalation, I hereby direct the immediate reinstatement of the 24-hour curfew earlier relaxed from 4 pm today 24th October 2020 in Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas till further notice.

“By this, security agencies are directed to enforce the curfew and ensure that all violators are arrested and prosecuted.

I call on all citizens and stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the Government in ensuring the peace and progress of Plateau State.”

Meanwhile, the announcement is causing panic among residents as citizens who went out for their daily activities are running home and are calling loved ones who were out to return to avoid being stranded on the way.

