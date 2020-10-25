Lagos will come out stronger, says Gov Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed optimism following the damages visited on the state by arsonists and looters, who took advantage of the EndSARS protests to wreak havoc on public and private property.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his belief in the ability of the state to “come out stronger” after some governors and ministers paid him a solidarity visit.

He also took the guests round some of the burnt and/or vandalised property.

Writing via his Twitter handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “I received governors and ministers from the South-West on a solidarity visit to Lagos over the recent incidents in our state.

“I thank them for taking time out to commiserate with us as we look to rebuild our lives and city.

“We recognise this moment as a temporary set-back and we are confident that Lagos will come out stronger.

“On behalf of the inextinguishable people of this great state, I appreciate my brother governors and honourable ministers for standing up for us at this time.”

