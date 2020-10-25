Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Lagos will come out stronger, says Gov Sanwo-Olu

On 10:25 pmIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
Lagos will come out stronger, says Gov Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (middle, stripped cap), the ministers and governors at the Lekki Tollgate where peaceful EndSARS protesters were shot at by soldiers on Tuesday, October 20.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed optimism following the damages visited on the state by arsonists and looters, who took advantage of the EndSARS protests to wreak havoc on public and private property.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his belief in the ability of the state to “come out stronger” after some governors and ministers paid him a solidarity visit.

He also took the guests round some of the burnt and/or vandalised property.

ALSO READ: #EndSARS: Fashola discovers mystery camera at Lekki Toll Gate

Writing via his Twitter handle, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “I received governors and ministers from the South-West on a solidarity visit to Lagos over the recent incidents in our state.

“I thank them for taking time out to commiserate with us as we look to rebuild our lives and city.

“We recognise this moment as a temporary set-back and we are confident that Lagos will come out stronger.

“On behalf of the inextinguishable people of this great state, I appreciate my brother governors and honourable ministers for standing up for us at this time.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!