Lagos pays N1bn accrued pension rights for September

The Lagos State Government has paid over N1 billion as accrued pension rights to 219 retirees in the state’s public service for the month of September.

Mr Babalola Obilana, Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commision (LASPEC), in a statement on Friday, said the beneficiaries received their bonds at the 79th batch retirement bond presentation in Lagos.

Obilana advised the retirees to understand the available pension programme options — the programmed withdrawal and life annuity — for their pension entitlements and choose the preferable one.

He urged the pensioners to be prudent in spending and also notified them that the commission had started attending to retirees’ complaints and enquiries between 10am and 1pm daily.

The director general praised Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to the monthly payment of retirees despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant effects on the resources of the state.

According to him, the action of the governor is evidence of the present administration’s commitment to prompt payment of pensioners’ entitlements as promised.

He said it was also an assurance of continuous improvement in the delivery of the dividends of democracy in the state.

Reacting, Mrs Toyin Awoseyi, a former Permanent Secretary of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), appreciated the administration of Gov. Sanwo-Olu on behalf of other retirees.

Awoseyi also commended the management and staff of LASPEC for their proactiveness and efficiency in the delivery of their duties.

