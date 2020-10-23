Lagos Commissioner of Police condemns burning of Ikotun, Ojodu police stations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday warned that the command will neutralise any move that will jeopardise security architecture and the maintenance of law and order in Lagos state.

Odumosu, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, condemned the continuous attacks on police stations, just as Ikotun Police Station and part of Ojodu station were burnt.

He appreciated the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Research and Planning, Leye Oyebade, for his sterling leadership qualities and efforts in making sure that normalcy is restored to Lagos.

“We moved round some volatile areas within the state to clear the obstructions on major roads in order to create access for motorists and other road users, especially those on essential services.

“The initiative was borne out of the need to clear the roads of barricades and take charge of security of lives and property in Lagos state due to the prevailing violent attacks,” he said.

According to him, the areas barricaded include Falomo Roundabout, Sura-Adeniji and Ilubinrin end of the Third Mainland Bridge, Iyana Oworo and Gbagada end of Ikorodu expressway, Oju Elegba (Surulere) and Apongbon Bridge.

Odumosu also said that he visited the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre, Ikoyi, which was partly set on fire by hoodlums, to assess the damage and fortify the centre’s security to prevent jailbreak.

“I charge police officers and other security agents to be resolute in protecting lives and property and restoring peace and public safety in the state,” the commissioner said.

