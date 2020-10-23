Lagos 2021 budget gender, climate sensitive, says Bankole Michael

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director, Climate Change and Environmental Planning, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Bankole Michael, has said Lagos State 2021/2022 budget preparation has catered for gender-based climate action.

Michael, who said this at a one-day capacity building event on “Climate Finance and The Green Climate Fund for Women in South-West” in Lagos, said women were the most impacted when it comes to climate change.

The programme, organised by The Centre for 21st century Issues (C21st) in collaboration with Lagos State Ministry of Environment (Department of Climate Change), Lagos, trained over 40 local women representatives from the South-West region.

The women representatives were drawn from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

ALSO READ:

He noted that many are in denial of climate change, while some others do not understand the concept of climate change, but the effect is staring us in our face.

On his part, technical partner of natural Eco Capital, Dr. Eugene Itua, who spoke on “Climate Finance and Green Finance,” said financial flow must remain consistent for a climate-resistant economy.

He noted that green finance is majorly financial flows required to support projects that benefit the environment.

He also explained that climate finance promote public finance to combat climate change under the UNFCCC.

“Developed countries are expected to provide funding for developing countries. Government cannot do it alone, hence the need for private organisation to support,” he added.

Earlier, the convener of the event, Executive Director of Centre for 21st century Issues, Ms Titi Akosa, noted that the project was aimed at building capacity of local women at the state and grassroots level in Nigeria with knowledge and skills to advocate for gender and climate finance and raise their voices to incorporate gender into climate finance and GCF processes.

Akosa enlightened the women representatives on how they can engage the GCF processes.

In her presentation, Akosa noted that the major objective is that women participate in the green climate fund because.

“Of all the climate funds over the world, the GCF is the most recognised because it prioritises women,” she added.

“This is a pool of fund that local women can access.:

She highlighted the role of gender policy and gender action plan in harnessing climate fund.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: