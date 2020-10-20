Lagoon hospital not burnt ― CEO

Kindly Share This Story:

… Says patient brought in dead

…only glass doors damaged

By Chioma Obinna

Contrary to a viral video claiming that hoodlums set ablaze Lagoon hospital in Apapa on fire following alleged refusal to attend to an injured #EnDSARS protester, the management of the hospital said the health facility was not burnt.

Reacting to the video in a telephone chat with Vanguard, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Lagoon Hospital, Dr Jimi Coker said the hoodlums only burnt tyres by the car park of the hospital.

Narrating the incident at the hospital, Coker also claimed that injured patient was brought in dead and that only some glass doors and windows were broken by miscreants.

“It is not true that the hospital was burnt down. What happened was that at about 11 am this morning (Tuesday), some hoodlums and street miscreants in the area were shot by some people and unfortunately, one of them had a fatal gunshot injury and an okada man now carried the dead body and dumped it in our car park area in Apapa.

“He was accosted that the place was not a mortuary, that he should take the person to a mortuary because this person is dead. So, he was now accosted to talk the security men at the roundabout rather than do that, he then dropped the body on the middle of the road.

“The other miscreants and hoodlums now started shouting and making a lot of noise that we have refused to treat somebody already dead. So, they now burnt some tyres at our car park and the person that did the video was videoing from outside that Lagoon hospital was on fire.

The facility was not on fire at all. Although the miscreants damaged some glass doors, the building was not touched at all. They vandalised the glass doors and damaged some windows and they burnt tyres at the car park. The video that the hospital was on fire was fake. It is not true.,” Coker stated.

A viral video on Facebook had earlier claimed that hoodlums suspected to be protesters of EndSARS had attacked the hospital for alleged refusal to treat an injured protester which led to the burning of the hospital. It also claimed that the attackers decided to express their grievances Against the hospital by burning it down.

