Kogi to gain more from National Livestock Project- Dr Bolarin

Kindly Share This Story:

*As state steering, implementation officers undergo training

As Kogi begins implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, the state coordinator of the project, Dr. Olufemi Bolarin, has revealed that the capacity of the implementation officers have been built to turn the objectives of the project into a success.

According to him, the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) is a project designed by the federal government with focus on modernizing livestock production in the country as well as put to rest, incidences of farmers/ herders clashes.

Dr. Bolarin, a former Commissioner of Agriculture in the state disclosed this today after a 2- day virtual training for members of the steering committee and implementation officers at the Spring Lodge, Government House, Lokoja, the state capital.

The training, he explained, would prepare the state livestock transformation officers for the task of delivering on the job, stressing that they have been equipped with the knowledge on the modern means of livestock management.

“We are still practicing livestock the way it was 100 years ago. Other countries have long embraced ranching system. It is sad that Nigeria is lagging behind countries like Kenya, Ethiopia, even Sudan in modern livestock farming”, he said.

On the benefits of the project to the state, Dr. Bolarin, maintained that, it would settle the prevailing mistrust between the herders, farmers and the communities that often arises from competition for water and land.

Free grazing range by herders, he pointed out would be made impossible, as model ranches, provided with basic social facilities would be set up to make life easier for those involved in livestock business across the state.

The project, he said, would also empower those in the rural communities to go into livestock production or embrace fodder crop production like Soya Beans as well as cultivation of grasses which would be processed into pellets as feeds for animals, and this he emphasized, would translate into huge economic benefits for the farmers.

On his part, alternate Chairman of the state steering committee, honourable Asiwaju Idris Asiru expressed the commitment of the state government to the success of the project.

Asiwaju who is also the state Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, noted that the project would open up myriads of opportunities for the state and its people, beside taking care of herders and farmers clashes.

In a vote of thanks, Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture to President Buhari, Dr. Andrew Kwasari, lauded the efforts of Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to the success of the project.

He particularly praised him for putting the team together in the state despite the economic situation in the country and urged his continued support to the project in view of its laudable objectives.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: