Kogi people appreciate Govt over palliatives distribution

The people of Kogi State have expressed gratitude to the State Government for a well-coordinated distribution of palliatives to people at the grassroots.

Speaking during separate interviews with our correspondents across the state, a cross-section of the people said the State Government has shown leadership in dealing with social security issues.

A farmer from Dekina, Mallam Rabiu Idris told our correspondent that the people appreciate the palliatives.

“They brought mine to my house and even people in the opposition party also got their shares. It was a well-organized distribution and we appreciate the State Government for that”.

Another respondent, Mrs Elizabeth Ojo who spoke with our correspondent at Kabba said she was happy that Kogi is always in the news for the right reasons.

“I am a teacher and am proud of the way the State Government organized the distribution of these relief materials. We saw what happened in other states but in Kogi here, we trust our leaders. They had commenced distribution even before the crisis.

“Kogi is a unique state. We are happy that the Governor is doing things right to ensure the security of lives and property”.

When contacted, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo told our correspondent that the State Government ensured the right targets got the materials and timely too.

“We have no problem here. We ensured we sent the materials to every village in the state and also ensured that the distribution was not politicized.

“The Governor gave a clear directive that hunger does not recognize political beliefs, hence the need to distribute the items to all persons regardless of their political leanings.

“He is the Governor of all Kogites. He won’t play politics with the welfare of his people”, he said.

