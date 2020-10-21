Vanguard Logo

Killing of #EndSARS Protesters: You must hold perpetrators accountable, UN tells FG

United Nation’s Secretary- General Antonio Guterres

By Perez Brisibe

The United Nations, UN, has tasked the Nigerian government to ensure that it investigate and hold perpetrators of the attack on armless protesters in Lekki, Lagos State accountable.

The position of the UN is the latest by international organisations and world powers on the reported shooting of #ENDSARS protesters by soldiers in Lagos State.

Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres in the statement on Wednesday, also condemn the violence which he said has report resulted to multiple deaths and injuries in the country.

Mr Guterres in the statement on his Twitter handle, @antonioguterres, said: “I condemn the escalation of violence in Lagos, Nigeria, which has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

“I call for demonstrations to be peaceful and for an end to reported police brutality and abuses.

“Authorities must investigate these incidents and hold perpetrators accountable.

