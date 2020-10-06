Kebbi first lady re-elected into Board of UICC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THE first lady of Kebbi State and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has been re-elected board member of the Union for International Cancer Control, UICC.

Dr. Bagudu was re-elected through an online voting process which was conducted at the 2020 General Assembly of the Union this Tuesday. Dr. Zainab Bagudu was initially elected to the UICC two years ago in Kuala Lumpur before her re-election which received the endorsement of the Federal Government as well as cancer control organizations.

At a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi, the Secretary to Kebbi State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, acknowledged the role of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu in the mobilization of stakeholders and facilitating partnership with relevant bodies on cancer control and treatment.

Yauri on behalf of the State Government on behalf of the Kebbi State Government commended with Her Excellency Dr. Zainab Bagudu for her re-election as Director of the Union for International Cancer Control, UICC.

Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu was the first African to be elected to the Board, in the last two years she champions the cause of cancer control in Nigeria and other African countries.

In Kebbi state he has helped to mobilize stakeholders and indeed facilitated a partnership between the state and the leading companies that are in cancer control and treatment. This is in addition to many other initiatives that have had advanced the cause of cancer care in the state.

