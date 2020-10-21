Kano to expend N107m to sponsor 50 students to study in Niger Republic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Government has said it will expend the sum of N107 million to sponsor not fewer than 50 students to study in Niger Republic under it exchange programme.

The State’s Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru made this known during the distribution of instructional materials to primary and Junior Secondary schools in the state.

Kiru said the pupils were selected based on merit from the 44 LGAs across the state to study in Kano/Niamey Bilingual College in Niger Republic.

According to him, “the ministry have completed screening of the students. The government is to spend N107 million. The children were selected from the local government areas on merit,” Kiru said.

Speaking during the flag-off of the distribution, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure education for all school aged children in the state.

He further said it has awarded a contract of N3billion for renovation and construction of classrooms across the 44 LGAs.

Ganduje said plans are also underway to visit to inspect works on the sites saying an award would be given to the best five LGA who executed the projects diligently and transparently.

The Governor said the distribution of the instructional materials was to compliment it free and compulsory education policy in place in the state.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Danlami Hayyo reiterated commitment to quality education.

Meanwhile, items distributed included 34 motorcycles, one 18 seater bus, text books, computers, sport kits among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

