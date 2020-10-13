Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State government on Tuesday says plans are underway to conduct compulsory drug abuse test for all aspirants into the forthcoming local government election slated for January 16th, 2021 in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo disclosed this during a two-day workshop is organized in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA for the local government workers across the 44 Local government areas of the state.

Garo also hinted that the compulsory drug test would be extended to all its employees at the 44 Local government areas of the state and whoever found into drug would be sent for rehabilitation.

According to him, “the Governor will very soon approve the screening and conduct of compulsory test for all our workers across the 44 Local government areas.

“You are aware that the local government election in the state is around the corner, the Governor will mandate all and any aspirants for the councillorship and chairmanship seats to undergo a drug test at the NDLEA headquarters in Kano.

“Similarly, the governor organised this two-day workshop to sensitize and create awareness for our workers across the 44 Local government areas in order to be aware and cautious of drug abuse.

“The two-day workshop is expected to acquaint the participants with the impact of drug abuse in order to go back to their respective local government and communities to sensitize the teaming youths, women, men, working-class and school children to shun drug abuse.”

Earlier, the NDLEA state Commander, Ibrahim Abdu said it has all the necessary facilities to carry out the exercise.

Abdu said in the past it has successfully carried out the test on the Commissioners and permanent secretaries in the state.

The NDLEA Commander also commended the Governor Ganduje led administration for its relentless efforts and measures put in place in the state to curb the menace noting that with the various intervention in the state and efforts of it doggedness personnel, the state has dropped from the first ranking on drug abuse table to the sixth position.

“The workshop is one of the bold step taken by the govt to ameliorate the problem of drug abuse and its consequences especially the social consequences of drug abuse,” Abdu stated.

Recall that the state government had subjected all it political appointees to undergoing of drug test in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: