Kano targets 600,000 children for immunisation in 2021

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Executive Secretary, Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini, has said over 600,000 children were targeted for immunisation in 2021 to cover up the gap created due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Hussaini made this known at the end of the routine immunisation Annual Work Plan for 2021 held in Kaduna State between October 10 and 13.

A statement by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Nabilisi Abubakar Kofar-Naisa, quoted the Executive Secretary, Dr. Hussaini as reiterating the readiness of the board to capture more children in the 2021 routine immunisation exercise.

According to the statement, “Dr. Hussaini said, the State Primary Healthcare Management Board, to achieve its robust plans, introduced and embarked on rigorous awareness and enlightenment campaigns, especially at the local government level to educate parents on the importance of immunising their children.

“The Board also deems it necessary to meet with all its stakeholders from the state hospitals, zones, local governments and state level in order to map out befitting modalities aimed at building on the tremendous achievements recorded this year.

“He charged all those concerned to seize the opportunity provided by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje who has provided free vaccines at all the state hospitals, to avail their children under the age of one the health opportunity.

“This is bearing in mind that an immunised child is a healthy child.”

