Kano State Electoral Commission releases timetable for LG elections

By Abdulmumin Murtala Kano

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) has released time table for local government elections in the state scheduled to hold on January 16, 2021. Preparation for the local government elections is to begin on October,12, 2020.

The Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Garba Ibrahim Sheka announced this on Monday that against the 21 days interval required, the commission is issuing 96 days notice before the election to allow for adequate preparation.

“We agreed to hold an election on Jan. 16, sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the elected council officials.

“The tenure of the councils expired on Feb. 11, and we are conducting the election in accordance with the electoral laws and constitutional provisions.

‘’48,000 adhoc staff would be recruited for the council election including 44 electoral officers for each of the local government” he stated.

Professor Sheka also said that sales of nomination forms to interested candidates and parties would commence from 19th October 2020 while replacement of candidates by political parties would end on 28th December 2020.

He further noted that electoral materials would not be imported to avoid the high cost of foreign exchange and delay.

He added that the commission would conduct sensitisation campaigns across the state, to mobilise the electorate for participating in the election.

Sheka reiterated the commitment of the commission towards the free, fair and credible election while seeking the support of the media towards ensuring a hitch free conduct of the election.

