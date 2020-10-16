Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Government, says it has trained about 200 local government officials on substance and drug abuse, to enhance awareness creation activities at the grassroots.

Murtala Sule-Garo, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government, stated this in a statement signed by Farouk Masanawa, the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, on Friday in Kano.

Sule-Garo said the training exercise organised in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was designed to expose officials at the Local Government levels on the dangers of drug abuse.

The exercise also focused to enhance public enlightenment, mobilise participation and community engagement in the fight against drug abuse in the state.

“The government observed with concern rampant cases of drug abuse in society. It is disturbing the rate of drug abuse among youth and women,” Sule-Garo was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Commissioner urged the youths to shun drug abuse and contribute towards building a drug-free society.

The statement also quoted Ibrahim Abdul, NDLEA Commander in the state, as saying that the campaign against drug abuse was a collective responsibility.

Ibrahim said such collaboration was imperative to curb the menace and urged stakeholders to contribute to achieve the objectives of the campaign.

He said the agency had recorded significant successes in the fight against drug abuse in the past four years in the state.

The Coordinator commended Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the establishment of the rehabilitation centre and state’s advisory committee on drug abuse.

