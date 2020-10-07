Kano lost 13 persons to fire incidents in September ― Official

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Officials of the Kano State Fire Service on Tuesday says it has lost not fewer than 13 persons to fire incidents in the month of September 2020.

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Saidu Muhammad, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen also said it saved lives of 139 persons within the period under review.

Muhammad continued when he said the firefighter also saved properties worth N37 million and lost properties worth N14 million in 36 fire incidents it recorded in month.

According to him, “Between September 1 and 30, 2020, we recorded 36 fire incidence.

“We received 88 rescue call and 20 false alarms.

“We lost 13 lives and an estimated properties worth N14 million within the period under review.

“We saved 139 lives and property worth N37 million.

“We urged the people to be careful in the handling of cooking gas, use of inferior electrical appliances and poor wiring which are the major causes of fire incidents in the state,” Muhammad however stated.

